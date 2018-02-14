Jets promote QB coach Jeremy Bates to offensive co-ordinator

The New York Jets promoted quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to offensive co-ordinator Wednesday.

The team also hired Rick Dennison as offensive line coach/run game co-ordinator and Steve Jackson as assistant defensive backs coach.

Bates replaces John Morton, who was fired last month after just one season as New York's offensive co-ordinator . Bates also will continue his duties as quarterbacks coach.

Bates takes over an offence that ranked 28th overall and struggled with consistency.

He was hired last off-season by coach Todd Bowles to work with the Jets' quarterbacks after being out of football from 2013-16. The 41-year-old Bates has previous experience as an offensive co-ordinator , serving in that role for Seattle in 2010 under Pete Carroll. He has also worked under Mike Shanahan in Denver and Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay during his coaching career.

The former college quarterback at Tennessee and Rice is the son of former college and NFL defensive co-ordinator Jim Bates.

