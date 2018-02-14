Sports

Kadri's five-point effort, Andersen's 54 saves lifts Leafs over Jackets 6-3

Toronto Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri (second from right) celebrates with teammates Travis Dermott (left to right) Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau after scoring his third goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, February 14 , 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri (second from right) celebrates with teammates Travis Dermott (left to right) Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau after scoring his third goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, February 14 , 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Nazem Kadri picked up his fourth-career hat trick and recorded a career-high five points as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Wednesday.

Frederik Andersen made a career-high 54 saves for the Maple Leafs (35-19-5), who went 5-0-0 on their homestand. 

The Blue Jackets (29-24-4) recorded 50 or more shots in their third straight game, making them the first team to accomplish the feat in the post-expansion era (since 1967-68).

Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves in defeat.

The Leafs played much of the game without defenceman Jake Gardiner, who left the game after one period of play with a lower-body injury. The cause of the ailment is unknown.

The Leafs opened the scoring when Dominic Moore scored his fifth goal of the season while on a 2-on-1. With David Savard taking away the passing lane to Kasperi Kapanen, Moore took a backhanded shot and beat Korpisalo. Roman Polak and Travis Dermott collected the assists at 4:38.

Toronto added to its lead when Kadri cut around Koripsalo before using a screen to score his first goal of the game to make it 2-0. James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly collected assists at 7:36.

The Blue Jackets cut Toronto's lead in half when Nick Foligno received a centring pass from Alexander Wennberg and fired a backhander past Andersen. Dean Kukan picked up the secondary assist at 18:21.

Foligno scored his second goal of the game early in the second period. He received a pass from Wennberg on a 2-on-1 to beat Andersen. Oliver Bjorkstrand picked up the secondary assist at 2:25.

Kadri replied with his second goal of the night to reclaim the lead for Toronto. Rielly's centring pass went straight to Kadri near the Columbus net and beat Korpisalo with a one-timer to make it 3-2. Dermott picked up another assist at 8:03.

Toronto restored its two-goal lead when Kadri centred a pass to Mitch Marner, who beat Korpisalo on a one-timer to make it 4-2. Patrick Marleau also picked up an assist at 10:17.

Jack Johnson fired a slap shot from the left circle that beat Andersen and went off the post and into the net to cut the Leafs lead to 4-3. Foligno and Markus Nutivaara picked up assists at 14:35.

Kadri completed the hat trick at 11:21 of the third period. Marleau and Marner collected assists.

Marleau then scored an empty-net goal at 18:13. Leo Komarov and Kadri collected assists.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports, Toronto_Maple_Leafs

Most Popular