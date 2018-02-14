Redblacks dip into free agency to sign veteran receiver Feoli-Gudino
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino to a one-year contract Wednesday, the second day of CFL free agency.
Feoli-Gudino, 30, had 45 catches for 462 yards and three TDs last season with Winnipeg. The former Laval star spent the last four years with the Blue Bombers after starting his CFL career with Toronto.
Ottawa also re-signed Canadian long-snapper Tanner Doll.
Most Popular
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA