Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian free-agent linebacker Hurl
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian free-agent linebacker Sam Hurl on Wednesday.
The six-foot-one, 234-pound Hurl had 65 tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumbled in 18 games last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Saskatchewan selected the Calgary native in the second round, 12th overall, of the 2012 CFL draft. Hurl spent three seasons with the Riders before joining the Bombers in February, 2015.
