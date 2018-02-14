Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Carolina 7 Los Angeles 3

Columbus 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6 Ottawa 3

Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 5 Calgary 2

New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)

Detroit 2 Anaheim 1

Nashville 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Minnesota 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Vegas 5 Chicago 2

Arizona 2 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 6 Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 0

Cleveland 3 Rockford 1

---

NBA

Toronto 115 Miami 112

Cleveland 120 Oklahoma City 112

Houston 126 Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 97 Atlanta 92

Sacramento 114 Dallas 109

Denver 117 San Antonio 109

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

---

