Simmons leads short-handed 76ers to comeback win over Heat

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric (9) and Ben Simmons (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons had a triple-double, J.J. Redick hit a crucial 19-foot, off-balanced jumper from the baseline with 19.4 seconds left and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers came back from a 24-point second-half deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 104-102 on Wednesday night.

Dario Saric added 19 points and Marco Belinelli scored 17 in his first game with the 76ers, who won their fifth straight and 11th in a row on their home court.

Philadelphia played without All-Star centre Joel Embiid, who sat because of soreness in his right ankle. Scheduled to start for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star game this weekend, Embiid is averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The 76ers began play in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the eighth-placed Heat.

James Johnson had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 18 for the Heat, who have lost seven of eight. Hassan Whiteside added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

The Heat looked like they were going to coast to a victory when Luke Babbitt made a corner 3-pointer to make it 68-44 2:49 into the third quarter. But the 76ers outscored Miami 29-13 the rest of the third period and closed within 84-82 with 8:44 left in the fourth when Belinelli opened the period with three consecutive 3-pointers.

Philadelphia surged into the lead on Simmons' alley-oop finish after Redick's pass that made it 92-90 with 5:14 to play and the 76ers took their biggest lead on Belinelli's layup that put them up 100-94 with 2:25 left. Simmons finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Redick's off-balance jumper made it 102-99 with 19.4 seconds left. Wayne Ellington's tying attempt with 15 seconds remaining missed, and Philadelphia looked like it had the game won when Robert Covington made a pair of free throws with 13.1 ticks left.

But Tyler Johnson hit a 3 with 4.1 remaining to pull the Heat within 104-102, and then the 76ers turned it over on their next possession.

Dwyane Wade had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his 3-point attempt rimmed out.

TIP-INS

Heat: Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) missed his fourth straight game. . Wade had eight points in his third game back with the Heat since being traded from Cleveland. . Prior to the game, coach Erik Spoelstra expressed his sympathy and extended his prayers for the victims of the Parkland shooting.

76ers: Justin Anderson (right ankle sprain) didn't play after getting hurt in the second quarter of Monday's 108-92 win over the Knicks. . Richaun Holmes, who didn't play in five of the previous six games, had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... The last time the Sixers came back from 20-plus points to win was Dec. 23, 2014 at Miami. when they came back from 23 down to win 91-87.

UP NEXT

Heat: At New Orleans, Feb. 23.

76ers: At Chicago, Feb. 22.

