Social media backlash against Canadian medallist highlights Day 5 in Pyeongchang
A
A
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — From social media threats against a Canadian medallist to the windy weather that's wreaking havoc with some of the events, here's a look at five things to know from Day 5 of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics:
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA
Social media can be a poisonous space, as Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has found out. Boutin shut down all her social media accounts Wednesday after she was the subject of hundreds of angry tweets and threats following her controversial bronze-medal win in the 500-metre race. Boutin finished fourth, but was promoted to third when South Korea's Minjeong Choi was disqualified for interfering with the Canadian. Angry fans, mainly from South Korea, are claiming that Boutin had pushed Choi.
BLOWIN' IN THE WIND
The elements have been causing chaos at these Games. Sharp, gusting wind forced the temporary closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung on Wednesday, the latest blow from wild weather that has affected the Games for several days. Sustained winds of 37 kilometres per hour, with stronger gusts, have repeatedly forced the postponement of events in the mountains to the west. The latest events to be affected were the women's individual biathlon and women's slalom.
CLOSE CALLS FOR KEVIN
Kevin Koe's team opened Canada's defence of men's curling Olympic gold with a pair of wins. But nothing came easy for the Calgary-based foursome. Canada scored one in the 10th end to hold off Italy 5-3, then did the same against Great Britain to eke out a 6-4 victory. The men continue action Thursday when they take on Norway, while Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink opens women's play against South Korea and Sweden.
FLYING DUTCHWOMAN
Just like four years ago in Sochi, Dutch speedskaters have owned the podium at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Jorien ter Mors kept the hardware coming for the Netherlands when she set an Olympic record to win the 1,000
TRIPLE DOUBLE
The German tandem of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt teamed up to claim a second straight Olympic gold medal in doubles luge. The two Tobiases defended their Olympic title from the 2014 Sochi Games with a two-run time of one minute 31.697 seconds. Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith finished fifth in Pyeongchang, four years after missing out on a bronze medal by 0.05 seconds.
Most Popular
-
'Mission accomplished': Tenant's movie poster may have found him a new home
-
Where was Lindell Smith: Halifax councillor back from cross-U.S. trip
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be