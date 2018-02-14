Social media backlash against Canadian medallist highlights Day 5 in Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — From social media threats against a Canadian medallist to the windy weather that's wreaking havoc with some of the events, here's a look at five things to know from Day 5 of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics:

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA

Social media can be a poisonous space, as Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has found out. Boutin shut down all her social media accounts Wednesday after she was the subject of hundreds of angry tweets and threats following her controversial bronze-medal win in the 500-metre race. Boutin finished fourth, but was promoted to third when South Korea's Minjeong Choi was disqualified for interfering with the Canadian. Angry fans, mainly from South Korea, are claiming that Boutin had pushed Choi.

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND

The elements have been causing chaos at these Games. Sharp, gusting wind forced the temporary closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung on Wednesday, the latest blow from wild weather that has affected the Games for several days. Sustained winds of 37 kilometres per hour, with stronger gusts, have repeatedly forced the postponement of events in the mountains to the west. The latest events to be affected were the women's individual biathlon and women's slalom.

CLOSE CALLS FOR KEVIN

Kevin Koe's team opened Canada's defence of men's curling Olympic gold with a pair of wins. But nothing came easy for the Calgary-based foursome. Canada scored one in the 10th end to hold off Italy 5-3, then did the same against Great Britain to eke out a 6-4 victory. The men continue action Thursday when they take on Norway, while Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink opens women's play against South Korea and Sweden.

FLYING DUTCHWOMAN

Just like four years ago in Sochi, Dutch speedskaters have owned the podium at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Jorien ter Mors kept the hardware coming for the Netherlands when she set an Olympic record to win the 1,000 metres. It was the country's fifth gold medal in as many events.

TRIPLE DOUBLE