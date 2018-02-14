Terry Robiskie hired to take over as Bills receivers coach
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have hired Terry Robiskie to be their receivers coach in the latest
Robiskie has 36 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including the previous two as the Tennessee Titans offensive
The 63-year-old replaces Phil McGeoghan who was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to be their receivers coach on Tuesday. McGeoghan spent just one season in Buffalo and oversaw a patchwork unit that lacked consistency and was also hampered by injuries.
Robiskie joins a revamped offensive staff under
The Bills finished last season ranked 29th in yards
