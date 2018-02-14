Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black announce impending fatherhood

LONDON — British diver Tom Daley and screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black have announced that they are to become parents.

The couple is pictured in an Instagram photo Wednesday holding a picture from a baby scan.

A spokesman for Daley confirmed that "Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018."

Daley, 23, and Black, 43, announced their engagement in 2015 with an announcement in the Times of London, and wed last year.

Daley has competed at three Olympic Games and won gold in the 10-meter platform event at the 2017 world diving championships.