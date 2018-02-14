Toronto Argonauts re-sign veteran kicker/punter Waters to one-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed American kicker/punter Swayze Waters to a one-year contract Wednesday.

The move comes a day after Canadian Lirim Hajrullahu signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent.

Waters, 30, spent four seasons with Toronto (2012-15) before signing with the NFL's Carolina Panthers prior to the 2016 season. After being released by Carolina, Waters returned to the CFL in 2017 with the B.C. Lions before being let go early in the season.

Waters signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Sept. 25, 2017. He appeared in five games, making 11-of-15 field goal tries and 11-of-13 converts.

Waters, a native of Jackson, Miss., made 101-of-127 field goals (79.5 per cent) during his tenure with Toronto as well as all 98 converts he attempted. He also handled punting and kickoff duties.