Toronto FC signs veteran goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell to deal
Toronto FC signed goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell on Wednesday.
Toronto acquired Patterson-Sewell's rights from New York Red Bulls for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
The 30-year-old Australian was invited to Toronto's pre-season camp last month in Los Angeles and recently travelled with the team to Mexico.
Patterson posted a club-record 10 shutouts and a 10-8-13 record last season with the NASL's Jacksonville Armada FC.
