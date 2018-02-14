Tuesday's Games
NHL
Carolina 7 Los Angeles 3
Columbus 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6 Ottawa 3
Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5 Calgary 2
New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)
Detroit 2 Anaheim 1
Nashville 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Minnesota 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vegas 5 Chicago 2
Arizona 2 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Charlotte 6 Hartford 0
Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 0
Cleveland 3 Rockford 1
---
NBA
Toronto 115 Miami 112
Cleveland 120 Oklahoma City 112
Houston 126 Minnesota 108
Milwaukee 97 Atlanta 92
Sacramento 114 Dallas 109
Denver 117 San Antonio 109
---
