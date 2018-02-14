Warriors guard McCaw out at least 4 weeks with wrist injury
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Second-year Warriors guard Patrick McCaw will miss at least four weeks after breaking a bone in his left wrist Monday night against the Suns.
Golden State announced that McCaw had a non-displaced fracture in the wrist. The Warriors were playing Wednesday at Portland to conclude the schedule before the All-Star break. McCaw will wear a cast for 10 days then be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Last weekend, McCaw bounced between Golden State and the G League Santa Cruz Warriors to get more playing time.
McCaw is averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.6 minutes for the defending NBA champions.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers