Wilks fills out Cardinals coaching staff with 11 hires
TEMPE, Ariz. — New Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has filled out his coaching staff with the hiring of 11 assistants.
That does not count the assistants retained from Bruce Arians' staff: Larry Foote (linebackers), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Steve Heiden (assistant offensive line), Byron Leftwich (quarterbacks), Buddy Morris (strength and conditioning) and Terry Allen (running backs).
New hires to the organization are Chris Achuff (assistant defensive line), Ray Brown (offensive line), Alonso Escalante (defensive quality control), Charlie Harbison (assistant defensive backs), Don Johnson (senior assistant defensive line), Randal McCray (assistant special teams), David Merritt Sr. (defensive backs), Jason Michael (tight ends), Troy Rothenbuhler (offensive quality control), Cameron Turner (offensive assistant) and Kirby Wilson (running backs).
The team already had announced the hiring of offensive
