Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Canadian reciever Mitchell Baines for two years
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian reciever Mitchell Baines to a two-year contract.
The Ottawa native spent parts of last season in Saskatchewan and Hamilton, and recorded 4 receptions and 33 yards in three games with the Tiger-Cats
The six-foot-two, 215 pound Baines entered the league as a free agent in February 2017.
In 2016, he led the U Sports league in catches (65) and receiving yards (984).
