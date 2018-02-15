6N: France scrumhalf Parra ruled out by knee injury

PARIS — France scrumhalf Morgan Parra will miss the rest of the Six Nations because of a knee injury requiring surgery.

His Clermont club says on Thursday that Parra will undergo arthroscopic surgery to fix a meniscus, and will be unavailable for up to six weeks.

Parra was in France's initial squad but knee pain ruled him out of the opening matches against Ireland and Scotland.

Clermont said in a statement that despite a three-week complete rest, the pain in Parra's knee has not gone.

The last of his 66 caps was in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.