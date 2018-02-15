A look at notable quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

A look at some notable quotes Thursday from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"I always felt from deep inside that I was able to do something special on the ice, but I was never able to show it. I had to find a different way to do it because I found I hit a wall in my career.

"I found that different way and got way more than I ever would have hoped." — Olympic 10,000-metre speedskating champion Ted-Jan Bloemen on how his move from the Netherlands to Canada boosted his career.

---

"It's incredible. The first one was awesome, but to get to come out here and race it with these guys ... it's such an amazing feeling to do it in a team format. I wanted it so bad for them. I put together the best run I could. They followed it up and we got the redemption from four years ago." — Alex Gough on winning her second luge medal in Pyeongchang by helping the relay team win silver. The team finished just off the podium at the 2014 Games.

---

"It's the sweetest (ending) it could possibly be right now. I don't think that there's any better way." — Canadian figure skater Eric Radford, on winning pairs bronze with Meagan Duhamel in what is likely their last Olympic appearance.

---

"It was a close game, could have gone against us. Obviously any time you win here it feels good because that one especially was a grind," Canada men's curling skip Kevin Koe, whose team improved to 3-0 in Pyeongchang with a 7-4 win over Norway.

---

"I didn't even know about it until someone mentioned it to me before the tournament. It's not in my vision. That's not what we're here for. We're here to win a gold medal." — Canada women's hockey forward Meghan Agosta on moving into second all-time with her 16th Olympic goal in a 2-1 win over the United States.

---