AP source: Cashner, Orioles agree to $16M, 2-year contract
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — A person familiar with the negotiations says pitcher Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Cashner is 42-64 with a 3.80 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego, Miami and Texas, including 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA for the Rangers last year.
His agreement was first reported by MASNsports.com.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto