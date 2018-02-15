Sports

Bauer, McHugh, Odorizzi win arbitration cases

PHOENIX — Cleveland's Trevor Bauer, Houston's Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases. Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Minnesota's Kyle Gibson have lost.

The decisions announced Thursday for the five pitchers leave players with an 11-8 advantage with three more hearings scheduled.

