Canada's Homan drops Olympic women's curling opener to South Korea
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Ottawa's Rachel Homan opened her first Olympic curling tournament with an 8-6 round-robin loss to EunJung Kim of South Korea on Thursday.
Down 5-4 in the ninth end, Homan attempted an aggressive shot rather than drawing for one. The move backfired with Kim stealing a big three points for an 8-4 lead.
"We're trying to learn the ice and see the tendencies, and we just had a few too many misses," said Canada second Joanne Courtney. "Team Korea played fantastic, and they made us pay for our errors."
Kim scored a deuce in the fifth end to go up 4-1 but Homan replied with two of her own in the sixth and a steal of one in the seventh to tie the game.
Canada is the defending Olympic champion. Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg skipped the Canadian team to a gold medal against Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi.
The 28-year-old Homan is a three-time national champion and the reigning world champion.
Canada played Sweden in the late draw Thursday.
