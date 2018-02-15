Sports

Canada's Homan drops Olympic women's curling opener to South Korea

Canada skip Rachel Homan delivers her stone during her first draw of the Winter Olympics against host country Korea in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael Burns MANDATORY CREDIT

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Ottawa's Rachel Homan opened her first Olympic curling tournament with an 8-6 round-robin loss to EunJung Kim of South Korea on Thursday.

Down 5-4 in the ninth end, Homan attempted an aggressive shot rather than drawing for one. The move backfired with Kim stealing a big three points for an 8-4 lead.

"We're trying to learn the ice and see the tendencies, and we just had a few too many misses," said Canada second Joanne Courtney. "Team Korea played fantastic, and they made us pay for our errors."

Kim scored a deuce in the fifth end to go up 4-1 but Homan replied with two of her own in the sixth and a steal of one in the seventh to tie the game.

Canada is the defending Olympic champion. Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg skipped the Canadian team to a gold medal against Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

The 28-year-old Homan is a three-time national champion and the reigning world champion.

Canada played Sweden in the late draw Thursday.

