Coach: Fitzgerald says he'll be back for 2018 season
PHOENIX — New Arizona coach Steve Wilks says Cardinals standout wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has told him he'll return for a 15th NFL season.
Wilks made the comment Thursday in an interview on the "Doug &Wolf" sports talk radio show. Wilks says Fitzgerald told him of his decision in a conversation on Wednesday night.
Fitzgerald hasn't said publicly whether he would remain for another season and there was speculation he might follow the lead of coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer, who both retired after last season.
The 34-year-old Fitzgerald is one of the most prolific receivers in the game's history, ranking third on the NFL career lists for receptions and yards receiving. He finished second in the NFL with 109 catches last season.
