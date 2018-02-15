Federer moves within 1 win of breaking Agassi record

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Roger Federer has moved within touching distance of eclipsing a record held by Andre Agassi after reaching the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion went through after making it 13 wins in as many matches against Philipp Kohlschreiber with a 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 triumph against his German opponent on Thursday.

One more victory at the indoor tournament in Rotterdam will ensure the 36-year-old Federer leapfrogs his old rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the world rankings. He would also then become the oldest No. 1 male player, surpassing Agassi, who holds the record at 33 years and 133 days.