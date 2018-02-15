Fox to use drivers on broadcast of Talladega Xfinity race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fox Sports will again use a lineup of NASCAR drivers as analysts for a race.
Working the April 28 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway will be: Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
All but Keselowski and Wallace were part of the driver crew that called last year's Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway.
Keselowski won and Blaney interviewed him in victory lane. The next day, when Fox returned to its traditional crew, Blaney scored his first Cup victory and Keselowski rushed to interview Blaney in victory lane.
Harvick will call the Talladega race alongside analysts Bowyer and Logano. Blaney Jones and Wallace will work pit road while Keselowski and Stenhouse Jr. will host coverage from the network's "Hollywood Hotel."
