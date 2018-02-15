Haga dusts field to win 10K freestyle; Bjoergen gets a medal
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Ragnhild Haga jumped in the air and did a split near the finish line.
She had plenty of reason to celebrate.
The 27-year-old Norwegian didn't just beat the field in the women's
Haga finished in 25 minutes, 00.5 seconds, winning the race by more than 20 seconds over the power-packed field that included silver
The 37-year-old Bjoergen inched closer to making Winter Olympics history. She is now one medal shy of the matching the all-time record of 13, held by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen. Bjoergen became the most decorated female in Winter Olympics history last week when she took silver in the
Jessica Diggins of the United States finished in fifth place, less than four seconds out of medal contention. Hoping to become the first American woman to win a medal in cross-country skiing, Diggins now has three top-six finishes at the Olympics.
