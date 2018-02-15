Manfred promises pace changes by next week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says proposed rules changes to speed pace of play with be in place by the start of big league exhibition games on Feb. 23.
Speaking Thursday at Tropicana Field, Manfred says "one way or the other" there will be rule changes.
The commissioner has hoped for an agreement with the players' association but has the right to implement last
MLB made a proposal to the union last month to abandon a pitch clock for 2018 as part of a three-year phase-in of new rules.
