NBA Awards show to be held in Los Angeles
NEW YORK — The NBA is taking its awards show west.
The league says Thursday the NBA Awards will be held June 25 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The MVP and other individual awards from the 2017-18 season will be announced during the telecast.
Last year, the inaugural show was held in New York.
The program will air live on TNT.
