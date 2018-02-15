OHL Roundup: Tucker scores twice, Barrie hands Flint its fifth straight loss
FLINT, Mich. — Tyler Tucker scored twice and Aaron Luchuk had a goal and two assists as the Barrie Colts toppled the Flint Firebirds 8-5 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Dmitry Sokolov scored the eventual winner at 11:42 of the third period for the Colts (32-19-3), who also got goals from Ben Hawerchuk, Lucas Chiodo, Joey Keane and Jaden Peca.
Jack Wismer, Fedor Gordeev, Connor Roberts, Max Kislinger and C.J. Clarke scored for the Firebirds (16-33-5), who are on a five-game slide.
Leo Lazarev made 23 saves for Barrie as Garrett Forrest turned away 30-of-37 shots for Flint.
The Colts went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Firebirds failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.
67'S 4 FRONTENACS 3
OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber scored a hat trick as the 67's extended their point streak to nine games by beating Kingston.
Mitchell Hoelscher also scored for Ottawa (24-21-8), which is 6-0-3 on its current run. Olivier Tremblay made 33 saves for the victory.
Jason Robertson struck twice and Ted Nichol also scored for the Frontenacs (29-17-8). Jeremy Helvig turned aside 28 shots in defeat.
Ottawa's Shaw Boomhower was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 9:50 of the second period.
SPIRIT 6 GREYHOUNDS 5 (SO)
SAGINAW, Mich. — Blade Jenkins scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as the Spirit edged league-leading Sault Ste. Marie.
Kyle Bollers, Max Grondin, Hayden Davis and DJ Busdeker scored in regulation for Saginaw (26-19-8). Evan Cormier picked up the win with 37 saves.
Taylor Raddysh, Rasmus Sandin, Boris Katchouk, Hayden Verbeek and Morgan Frost supplied the goals for the Greyhounds (45-6-4). Tyler Johnson stopped 20 shots in defeat.
ATTACK 4 KNIGHTS 2
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored twice as the Attack doubled up London.
Maksim Sushko and Ethan Szypula also scored while Olivier Lafreniere made 26 saves for Owen Sound (26-20-7).
Alec Regula and Liam Foudy scored for the Knights (29-21-4). Joseph Raaymakers turned away 37 shots in a losing cause.
RANGERS 3 STEELHEADS 2
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kole Sherwood scored twice as Kitchener beat the Steelheads for its third win in a row.
Logan Brown also scored for the Rangers (37-15-2). Mario Culina made 27 saves for the win.
Albert Michnac and Nicholas Canade replied for Mississauga (24-27-2). Jacob Ingham kicked out 19 shots in defeat.
