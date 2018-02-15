Perlini, Keller power Coyotes to third straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brendan Perlini scored twice in a 19-second span in the second period, and the Arizona Coyotes stayed hot with their third victory in a row and fourth in five games, 5-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Perlini scored his first two goals since a four-game streak from Jan. 18-25. Tobias Rieder had a goal and assist in the third period to help the Coyotes hold off a late Montreal rally.

Clayton Keller had a goal and three assists, and Antti Raanta made 34 saves for the Coyotes. The have earned points in five straight games.

The Canadiens, on the second night of a back-to-back after playing at Colorado on Wednesday, lost their fourth straight. Brendan Gallagher scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Gallagher and Daniel Carr scored less than two minutes apart in the third to cut the Coyotes' lead to 3-2. Carr stuffed in the puck right after Arizona's Max Domi miraculously stopped a shot by reaching his stick across the goal mouth and knocking it away.

Rieder's power-play goal at 10:46 gave the Coyotes a key insurance goal. Then, Josh Archibald's backhander with 3:59 to play made it 5-2.

Keller's pass from behind the net found Perlini for Perlini's first goal 57 seconds into the second, and he got an assist on Perlini's breakaway goal at 1:16.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson also had three assists, the second one being the pass ahead to Perlini for his second goal of the night and 16th of the season.

Carey Price had 16 stops for Montreal.

Keller's third goal in five games gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 13:56 of the first period. After a boarding penalty to Montreal's Max Pacioretty gave the Coyotes a power play, Keller took a pass from Ekman-Larsson and had plenty of time to load up a wrist shot that zipped past Price.

Keller had hit the goal post with a shot moments before. He registered his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Raanta's best save of the night came just over five minutes into the game. He reached far to his left for a glove save on Nikita Scherbak's shot that was headed for the net.

The Canadiens outshot the Coyotes 36-21 but couldn't solve Raanta for the first two periods. A slashing penalty gave Montreal a power play early in the third, and Gallagher put in a rebound at 5:46, making the score 3-1.

NOTES: The Coyotes opened a seven-game homestand Thursday, which will be their longest of the season. ... F Richard Panik was a healthy scratch. He'd been a top-line player, but has not scored a point in his last eight games. ... Jacob de la Rose and Carr were in the lineup for Montreal, replacing healthy scratches Nicolas Deslauriers and Byron Froese. ... A moment of silence for the victims of the school shooting in Florida was observed.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Vegas on Saturday night.