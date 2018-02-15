Sweden beats Norway 4-0 in Olympics, even without Dahlin
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Sweden opened Olympic play with a 4-0 win over Norway on Thursday, even after leaving highly rated young
Linus Omark finished with three assists, including a backhand, no-look pass to set up Par Lindholm's opening goal. Anton Lander made it 2-0 as Sweden dominated the first period.
The Norwegians recorded just one shot in the first, but pushed back in the second. Early in the third, a Norwegian goal was disallowed on review for interference before Sweden sealed the win with two goals in quick succession.
Dennis Everberg made it 3-0 to Sweden with his first touch off the bench off a pass from Omark and then Mikael Wikstrand scored the fourth 22 seconds later, also off an Omark pass.
Sweden goaltender Viktor Fasth faced 17 shots for the first shutout of the Olympic tournament.
Sweden did not play the 17-year-old Dahlin, who is widely considered the
