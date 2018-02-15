Toronto Maple Leafs trade Soshnikov to Blues for 2019 fourth round pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nikita Soshnikov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the Blues' fourth round draft pick in 2019.

The Blues announced the trade on Thursday evening, saying that Soshnikov will report to St. Louis once he attains a U.S. visa.

The 24-year-old is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to be added to the Blues' roster once he's cleared by team doctors upon his arrival in St. Louis.