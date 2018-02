Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Friday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

CBC

12:30 a.m. - Figure Skating: Men's Free Program - Encore

1:30 a.m. - Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final (Women)

2:30 a.m. - Ice Hockey (Men): Switzerland vs. Korea

5 a.m. - Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women)

8 a.m. - TBD

9:30 a.m. - Skeleton: Final (Women) - Encore

10:15 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: Relay 4 x 5km Final (Women) - Encore

11 a.m. - Figure Skating: Men's Free Program - Encore

11:30 a.m. - Short Track Speed Skating - Reprise

12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey

1 p.m. - Olympic Games Afternoon: Curling TBD - Encore

3 p.m. - Olympic Games Afternoon: Figure Skating: Men's Free Program - Encore

5 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey - Encore

6:30 p.m. - Skeleton: Final (Women) - Encore

7 p.m. - Curling (Men): Draw #7, Canada vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. - Short Track Speed Skating - Encore

11:15 p.m. - Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final (Men)

12:45 a.m. - Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Final (Men) - join in progress

TSN

2:30 a.m. - Ice Hockey (Women): Quarter Final #2 - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6 a.m. - Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying (Men) - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

6:15 a.m. - Skeleton: Heat #3 and #4 (Women) - TSN2

7 a.m. - Ice Hockey (Men): Slovakia vs. Slovenia - TSN1, TSN3,

7 a.m. - Ice Hockey (Men): USA vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia - TSN4, TSN5

12 p.m. - Olympic Games Hockey - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

7 p.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 5km Relay (Women) - Encore - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

8:15 p.m. - Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Run #1 (Men) - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

8 p.m. - Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualification (Men) - TSN2

10 p.m. - Ice Hockey (Men) - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

12 a.m. - Curling (Women): Draw #7, Canada vs. Switzerland - TSN5

12:30 a.m. - Curling (Women): Draw #7 Canada vs. Switzerland - TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 - join in progress

Sportsnet

12 a.m. - Curling (Men): Draw #6, Canada vs. Sweden

4:15 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 5km Relay Final (Women)

6 a.m. - Curling (Women): Draw #6, Canada vs. USA (Women)

Sportsnet ONE

4:15 a.m. - Cross Country Skiing: 4 x 5km Relay Final (Women)

6:15 a.m. - Biathlon: 12km Mass Final (Women)

7:30 a.m. - Ski Jumping: Large Hill Final (Men)

11:45 p.m. - Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Run #2 (Men)

Virtual Reality

Live streaming via the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app for iOS and Android devices, presented by Samsung:

4:55 a.m. - Short Track Speed Skating (Men and Women)

8:10 p.m. - Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Run #1 (Men)