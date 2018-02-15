Wednesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 6 Columbus 3
Colorado 2 Montreal 0
Florida 4 Vancouver 3
---
AHL
Laval 3 Belleville 2
Charlotte 3 Hartford 2
Syracuse 3 Utica 2 (SO)
San Antonio 5 Milwaukee 4 (SO)
San Diego 6 Bakersfield 0
San Jose 4 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Toronto 122 Chicago 98
Charlotte 104 Orlando 102
Detroit 104 Atlanta 98
Philadelphia 104 Miami 102
Indiana 108 Brooklyn 103
Washington 118 New York 113
Houston 100 Sacramento 91
L.A. Clippers 129 Boston 119
New Orleans 139 L.A. Lakers 117
Oklahoma City 121 Memphis 114
Utah 107 Phoenix 97
Portland 123 Golden State 117
---
