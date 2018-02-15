Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 6 Columbus 3

Colorado 2 Montreal 0

Florida 4 Vancouver 3

---

AHL

Laval 3 Belleville 2

Charlotte 3 Hartford 2

Syracuse 3 Utica 2 (SO)

San Antonio 5 Milwaukee 4 (SO)

San Diego 6 Bakersfield 0

San Jose 4 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Toronto 122 Chicago 98

Charlotte 104 Orlando 102

Detroit 104 Atlanta 98

Philadelphia 104 Miami 102

Indiana 108 Brooklyn 103

Washington 118 New York 113

Houston 100 Sacramento 91

L.A. Clippers 129 Boston 119

New Orleans 139 L.A. Lakers 117

Oklahoma City 121 Memphis 114

Utah 107 Phoenix 97

Portland 123 Golden State 117

---

