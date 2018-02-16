Blue Bombers sign defensive end Craig Roh to two-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed defensive end Craig Roh to a two-year contract on Friday.

The six-foot-five, 265-pound Roh spent the last three seasons with the B.C. Lions.

Roh had 18 defensive tackles and seven sacks in 16 games last season for B.C. The 27-year-old had 64 defensive tackles, 20 sacks and one forced fumble in 45 games over his career with the Lions.