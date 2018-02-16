Canada's Chan falls on triple Axel, heads into Olympic long program in sixth

GANGEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The triple Axel that has plagued Patrick Chan's career proved his downfall once again.

The three-time world champion fell on the jump in his short program, and heads into Saturday's long program in sixth place in his final Olympic appearance with 90.01 points.

Skating to "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas, the 27-year-old from Toronto opened with a huge quadruple toe loop, but there is no room for error in the short program, so that fall cost him huge points.

"Yeah, I do, I do (hate the triple Axel)," Chan said. "I've been blessed with good skating skills but not good triple Axel skills."

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, who hadn't competed since an ankle injury in November, scored 111.68. Spain's Javier Fernandez scored 107.58.

Both Hanyu and Fernandez live in Toronto and train with Canadian coach Brian Orser, who had to switch team jackets between skaters.

Japan's Shoma Uno scored 104.17 for third.

Nathan Chen had a far more disastrous day than Chan. The American teen phenom, a favourite to win here, fell twice and didn't complete a jump combination — death in the short program — to finish with just 82.27 points.

Chan helped Canada win gold in the team event earlier in the Games, finally reaching the top step of the Olympic podium.

After dominating the sport for three years, Chan finished a heartbreaking runner-up to Hanyu at the Sochi Olympics four years ago.