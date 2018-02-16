Cantlay extends Riviera lead; Woods begins near cut line

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Cantlay came within an inch of a hole-in-one, the start of three straight birdies that led to a 2-under 69 to build a two-shot lead among those who played early in the second round of the Genesis Open.

Cantlay was coming off a three-putt bogey when his tee shot at the par-3 sixth, the hole with a bunker in the middle of the green, landed above the flag and rolled back down the slope over the right edge of the cup. He birdied the next two holes, and then missed a 6-foot par putt on his last hole to reach 7-under 135.