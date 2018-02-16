Cavs owner's son undergoes successful brain surgery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.
Gilbert posted on Twitter that 21-year-old Nick was recovering after the operation on a
Dan Gilbert said Nick's first question after the surgery was whether the Cavaliers won in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Cavs defeated the Thunder 120-112 in their final game before the All-Star break.
Before that game, Cleveland's players and coaches sent Nick a video wishing him well.
Wearing a bow tie and rimmed glasses, Nick Gilbert endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his quick wit at the 2011 NBA lottery. The team won the No. 1 overall pick, a selection the Cavs used to pick All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.