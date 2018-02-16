Chasing 5-1 ODI series win, India chooses to bowl vs SAfrica

CENTURION, South Africa — India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl against South Africa in the sixth and final one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday.

India has already achieved its first ODI series win in South Africa with an insurmountable 4-1 lead.

The hosts haven't lost five games in an ODI series since a 5-0 defeat in Sri Lanka in 2004. South Africa last lost five games in a home series 16 years ago.

India made one change to its team, resting seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bringing in Shardul Thakur for his first game on tour.

South Africa, desperately seeking a win for some pride, made four changes: Batsmen Khaya Zondo and Farhaan Behardien came in and allrounder Chris Morris and spinner Imran Tahir were also recalled.

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.