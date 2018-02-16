Chiefs sign free-agent cornerback David Amerson for depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs signed free-agent cornerback David Amerson on Friday to provide secondary depth.

The veteran cornerback has made 56 starts and appeared in 68 games over five seasons with the Washington Redskins and the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Oakland Raiders. He's made 249 tackles, picked off eight passes and returned two four touchdowns.

The Chiefs spent much of last year searching for a cornerback to start opposite Marcus Peters, and ultimately signed Darrelle Revis late in the season. Revis was released this past week.