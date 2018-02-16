Crown won't appeal ex-railway workers' acquittal in Lac-Megantic trial

MONTREAL — The Crown says it won't appeal last month's acquittal in Quebec of three former railway employees who were charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people in the Lac-Megantic tragedy.

Prosecutors said in a statement today that appealing the verdict is not in the public interest.

Jurors acquitted Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre on Jan. 19 on their ninth day of deliberations.

The prosecution had argued the three men were each criminally negligent in their own way for failing to ensure a train was safe before the wee hours of July 6, 2013.

That was when the unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline before coming off the tracks in Lac-Megantic and exploding, killing the 47 people.