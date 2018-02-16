Curling controversy and Dutch speedskating dominance highlight Day 7 in Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — From curling controversy to Dutch dominance at the speedskating oval, here are five things to know from Day 7 of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games:

SLALOM SURPRISE — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, the overwhelming favourite to win her second straight Olympic gold in women's slalom, was held off the podium in a stunning result. Saying she skied too conservatively, Shiffrin finished a half-second behind winner Frida Hansdotter of Sweden and 0.08 seconds back of bronze-medallist Katharina Gallhuber of Austria. Shiffrin, who is also a three-time slalom world champion, said anxiousness had her "puking before the first run."

THE BURN THAT BIT BACK — Canada skip Rachel Homan was hit by a social media backlash from some curling fans when she ordered a "burned" stone removed in the fifth end of a match against Denmark. The "burn" foul occurred when a Danish curler touched a stone that was in play. Some felt Homan should have ignored the foul, and that ordering the rock removed was unsportsmanlike. The Canadians ended up scoring four in the end, but Denmark got the last laugh. Homan missed on her final shot in the extra 11th end, giving the Danes a steal of one and a 9-8 victory.

AXEL FOLLY — Patrick Chan is no fan of the triple Axel, the jump that has dogged him throughout his accomplished figure skating career. Skating to "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas, the three-time world champion opened with a beautiful quadruple toe loop but fell on the Axel. He finished the men's short program in sixth place. "Do you hate that sucker?" a reporter asked Chan of the problematic jump. "Yeah, I do, I do," Chan said. "I've been blessed with good skating skills but not good triple Axel skills."

DUTCH DOMINANCE — Esmee Visser raced to victory in the women's 5,000-metres, giving the Netherlands a sixth gold medal in seven speedskating races. Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen, who was born and raised in the Netherlands, is the only skater to interrupt the Dutch march to the top of the podium with a victory in Thursday's 10,000 metres. Ivanie Blondin was fifth in Friday's 5,000, while Canadian teammate Isabelle Weidemann finished sixth.