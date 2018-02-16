Dan Straily, Brandon Maurer lose in salary arbitration

PHOENIX — Pitcher Dan Straily of Miami and Brandon Maurer of Kansas City have lost their salary arbitration cases, leaving players with an 11-10 lead with one decision remaining.

Straily was awarded $3,375,000 Friday instead of his $3.55 million request by James Darby, Sylvia Skratek and Edna Francis, who heard the case Thursday. A 29-year-old right-hander, Straily was 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA in his first season after Miami acquired him from Cincinnati. He tied for the NL lead with 33 starts.

Straily was eligible for the first time after earning $552,100 last year.

Maurer will earn $2.95 million instead of his $3.5 million request in a decision by Matt Goldberg, Dan Brent and Jeanne Wood. The 27-year-old right-hander was 3-6 with a 6.52 ERA in 68 relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City, which acquired him July 24. He made $1.9 million.

Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett is the last player headed to a hearing. The 22 decisions will be the most since players went 14-10 in 1990. Just five players settled among the 27 who swapped proposed salaries with their teams last month.

