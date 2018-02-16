Dimitrov makes Rotterdam semis, Federer has shot at No. 1

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Grigor Dimitrov beat Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament where he will meet David Goffin, who progressed when his quarterfinal opponent Tomas Berdych pulled out sick on Friday.

Later, Roger Federer can return to the top of the world rankings after more than five years if he beats leading Dutch player Robin Haase.