Edmonton Eskimos re-sign running back Travon Van for one-year contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos re-signed running back Travon Van for the 2018 season Friday.

Van played six games for Edmonton last season, where he recorded 71 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown, returned seven punts for 83 yards and six kickoffs for 148 yards.

This will be Van's fourth season in the CFL.