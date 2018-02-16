Sports

Finland beats Norway 5-1 in early round game at Olympics

Sami Lepisto (18), of Finland, celebrates a goal with Eeli Tolvanen (20) and Teemu Hartikainen (70) during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to help Finland rally past Norway 5-1 on Friday night in a preliminary round game and set up a showdown with Sweden.

Norway's Patrick Thoresen scored an early power play goal, but Finland evened the score when Tolvanen scored at 16:36 on the power play with Mattias Norstebo off for tripping.

Tolvanen scored again just 5:32 into the second and the Finns broke the game open early in the third with two more goals, including a long-range strike from Sami Lepisto, who beat screened Norway goalie Lars Haugen.

Finland scored two goals on power plays and outshot Norway 30-22. Finland goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen had 21 saves.

Finland and Sweden have won both of their games so far and will face each other in a Group C matchup Sunday. Norway and Germany, both winless, will play in the early game.

