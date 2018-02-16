Sports

Madrid midfielderToni Kroos sprains knee ligament

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reacts during the Champions League soccer match, round of 16, 1st leg between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID — Real Madrid says Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has injured a ligament in his left leg.

The Spanish club says tests revealed Kroos has a sprained ligament in his knee.

It did not give an estimated time of recovery.

Kroos is a first-choice player. He played all 90-plus minutes on Wednesday in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The second leg of their round-of-16 tie is on March 6.

Madrid's match at Real Betis on Sunday is the first of three Spanish league games in a span of seven days. It visits Leganes on Wednesday and hosts Alaves on Feb. 24.

