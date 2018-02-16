NZ wins toss, bats in tri-series T20 vs Australia

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat Friday in a tri-series Twenty20 cricket international against Australia at Eden Park.

Australia, which has already qualified for the series final after winning its first three games, named an unchanged lineup. New Zealand named seamer Ben Wheeler in place of spinner Mitchell Santner, who has a knee injury.

New Zealand has one win from two games after beating England by 12 runs on Tuesday.

England and New Zealand meet again in Hamilton on Sunday.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Australia: David Warner (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Bill Stanlake.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.