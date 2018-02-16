Reich names Eberflus defensive co-ordinator, adds 3 to staff
INDIANAPOLIS — New Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has officially named Matt Eberflus as his defensive
He also hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams
Eberflus was hired before Reich was named coach Monday. General manager Chris Ballard said the Colts would
Sirianni spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers in charge of receivers, quarterbacks and as the offensive quality control coach.
Ventrone was the New England Patriots assistant special teams coach the last three seasons.
Jones received the NFL's 2016 strength and conditioning Lifetime Achievement award after long stints in Chicago and Buffalo.
