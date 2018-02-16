Reintegrated Mahrez helps Leicester into FA Cup quarters

Back in favour at Leicester, Riyad Mahrez helped the team reach the FA Cup quarterfinals by resuming his lethal partnership with Jamie Vardy on Friday.

Vardy earned Leicester a 1-0 win over second-tier Sheffield United in the fifth round by looping a header into the net off a cross from Mahrez, who was starting for the first time since the collapse of his move to Manchester City last month.

Chelsea also advanced against opposition from the League Championship, beating Hull 4-0 with Willian scoring twice and Olivier Giroud netting his first goal since joining from Arsenal.

Mahrez spent more than a week in self-imposed exile after Leicester denied him a transfer to the English Premier League leader at the end of the January transfer window.

He began his reintegration by going on as a substitute last weekend — coincidentally in a league match against Man City — and was given an ovation by Leicester fans when substituted in injury time on Friday.

Vardy and Mahrez linked up to devastating effect when Leicester stunned the soccer world by winning the Premier League in 2016.

In that season, Vardy set a record by scoring in 11 straight league games and the England striker is on another run, having scored in five straight games in all competitions.

Chelsea scored all of its goals in the first half against injury-hit Hull. Both of Willian's goals were scored from outside the area and came off passes by Giroud, whose goal was a neat near-post finish off a cross from debutant Emerson Palmieri.

Pedro Rodriguez was Chelsea's other scorer.

Chelsea reached the quarterfinals for the 12th time in 17 seasons.