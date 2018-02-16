Sexton scores winner, AHL Senators snap slide with win over Marlies

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Ben Sexton's second-period goal stood as the winner as the Belleville Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Tyler Randell and Jim O'Brien, into an empty net, also scored for Belleville (21-28-4).

Rinat Valiev had the lone goal for the Marlies (37-12-1) midway through the third period. They snapped a streak of 16 straight games with at least one point.