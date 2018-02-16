Vancouver Whitecaps sign Kendall Waston through 2019, option for 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed centre back Kendall Waston through 2019, with an option for 2020.

The team announced the move Friday and called Waston a key player on their backline.

The Whitecaps have also acquired Kei Kamara, Efrain Juarez and Anthony Blondell in preparations for the season opener on March 4th.

Waston has finished top three in voting for MLS Defender of the Year in 2015 and 2017, and was named to MLS Best XI in 2015 and 2017.